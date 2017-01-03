Severe storms impact Coastal Empire

Damage to a home in Screven County caused by Monday's severe storms. (Source: Hailey Williams)

A strong thunderstorm intensified over western Emanuel County Monday afternoon, heading eastward and impacting Jenkins, Screven and Allendale counties.

The storm produced an estimated 50 to 60 MPH wind gusts, quarter-size hail and heavy rain along portions of its path.

A large pine tree fell on a mobile home, heavily damaging it. WTOC is not aware of any injuries associated with the incident.

Wind gusts knocked downed trees northwest of Sylvania between 5:15 and 5:45 p.m. Flying tree debris damaged a car in northwestern Screven County and hail fell in the general area.

The threat of severe weather has lessened across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry for Tuesday.

The National Weather Service does not plan to investigate damage.

