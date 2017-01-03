Tybee's annual MLK Parade, Human Rights Celebration set for Saturday

The Tybee MLK Committee invites the public to participate in the 2017 Tybee MLK Parade and Human Rights Celebration.

The parade will take place on Saturday, Jan. 7 beginning at 2 p.m. at the Walter Parker Pier, with the celebration immediately following at the old Tybee School on the Tybee YMCA campus.

This will be the fourth year for the Tybee MLK Parade, and it grows bigger and bigger every year.

This year’s Parade Grand Marshall will be the Honorable Regina Thomas.

For additional event information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.