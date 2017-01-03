Christmas tree recycling underway in Chatham, Beaufort counties

The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport is a drop-off location this year for the annual "Bring One for the Chipper" program.

Now through Jan. 9, you can take your live tree to the airport recycle lot on Aggett Drive. When you drop it off, make sure you remove all of your ornaments, lights and tinsel.

Due to the inclement weather predicted for Saturday, SAV is delaying chipping to allow residents who are unable to drop off their trees time to do so through Monday, Jan. 9.

The trees will be ground up into mulch and used for landscaping across the airport.

In addition to the airport, people can drop their trees off at Home Depot on Victory Drive in Savannah. This site is open Dec. 28 - Jan. 12.

In the Lowcountry, the "Grinding of the Greens" program is underway. The Town of Hilton Head Island is providing the service this holiday season.

Trees can be dropped off at two locations until Jan. 15. Those locations are the big parking lot at Coligny Beach and at the Old Gullah Flea Market site at U.S. Highway 278 and Chamberlain Drive.

Free mulch from the recycled trees will be available for anyone to pick up until Jan. 30.

