This Day In History: Jan. 3

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 3, the third day of 2017. Today's Highlight in History:
1521: Martin Luther was excommunicated from the Roman Catholic Church by Pope Leo X.
1777: Gen. George Washington's army routed the British in the Battle of Princeton, New Jersey.
1823: Stephen F. Austin receives a grant of land in Texas from the government of Mexico.
1870: Groundbreaking for the Brooklyn Bridge.
1892: J.R.R. Tolkien, author of the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, was born in South Africa.
1911: The first postal savings banks were opened by the U.S. Post Office. (The banks were abolished in 1966.)
1925: Benito Mussolini announces he is taking dictatorial powers over Italy.
1933: Minnie D. Craig becomes the first female elected as Speaker of the North Dakota House of Representatives, the first female to hold a Speaker position anywhere in the United States.
1938: The March of Dimes campaign to fight polio was established by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who himself had been afflicted with the crippling disease.
1947: Congressional proceedings were televised for the first time as viewers in Washington, Philadelphia and New York got to see some of the opening ceremonies of the 80th Congress.
1959: Alaska became the 49th state as President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a proclamation.
1967: Jack Ruby, the man who shot and killed Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, died in a Dallas hospital.
1970: Members of The Beatles recorded their last song together, "I Me Mine." George Harrison later used that title for his autobiography.
1977: Apple Computer was incorporated in Cupertino, California, by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Mike Makkula Jr.
1980: Conservationist Joy Adamson, author of "Born Free," was killed in northern Kenya by a former employee.
1989: "The Arsenio Hall Show" made its premiere on Fox.
1990: Manuel Noriega, former leader of Panama, surrenders to American forces.
1993: George Bush and Boris Yeltsin sign the second Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START).
2004: Flash Airlines Flight 604 crashes into the Red Sea, resulting in 148 deaths, making it one of the deadliest aviation accidents in Egyptian history.
2015: Boko Haram militants raze the entire town of Baga in north-east Nigeria, with as many as 2,000 people having been killed.
