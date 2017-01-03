$5,000 reward offered for info leading to arrest of bank robbery suspect

CrimeStoppers and Georgia Heritage Federal Credit Union are teaming up to catch a bank robber by offering a reward up to $5,000 for tips that lead to the arrest of the person responsible.

On Nov. 9, Savannah-Chatham Metro Police and the FBI responded to the credit union on West Lathrop Avenue after a suspect demanded cash from the employees.

The suspect was described as a black male with a dark complexion. Surveillance photos show him wearing a black cap, sunglasses, a wig with long, black curly hair, all black clothes, and powder on his face and hands. He is believed to have fled the scene on foot heading down Lathrop Avenue towards Bay Street.

CrimeStoppers will pay up to $2,500 for tips that lead to an arrest, and Georgia Heritage Federal Credit Union is offering up to an additional $2,500, which will both be paid upon the suspect’s arrest. However, the funds from the credit union will only be honored if the suspect is arrested by April of 2018.

If you have any knowledge about the subject involved with this bank robbery, please call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020 any time or submit tips online at www.savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org. People can also call the FBI directly at 912.790.3100 to share information related to the robbery.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.