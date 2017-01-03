Savannah Harbor Expansion Project to remain top priority for law - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Savannah Harbor Expansion Project to remain top priority for lawmakers in 2017

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson says he wants the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project to remain a top priority for lawmakers in 2017.

Keeping this project on track has required a nonstop effort from countless leaders to ensure we are progressing, and I will see to it that this deepening is completed.

Isakson was elected to his third term in the U.S. Senate for Georgia in November.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly