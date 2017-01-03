Savannah Harbor Expansion Project to remain top priority for lawmakers in 2017

U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson says he wants the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project to remain a top priority for lawmakers in 2017.

Keeping this project on track has required a nonstop effort from countless leaders to ensure we are progressing, and I will see to it that this deepening is completed.

Isakson was elected to his third term in the U.S. Senate for Georgia in November.

