Beach High School staff participates in Community Action Poverty Simulation

The staff of Beach High School came together on Tuesday morning to see what it is like to live in poverty for a simulated period of one month.

The Community Action Poverty Simulation was coordinated by volunteers with Savannah-Chatham Schools, the City of Savannah, and the University of Georgia.

Dr. Deonn Stone with SCCPSS said, "we have more than 75 percent of our students district wide that are at or below the poverty line, so it is very important for us to sensitize our teachers and our administrators to the plight of poverty and homelessness."

Each group participating had to deal with different circumstances in the simulation, from single parenting to living with a disability.

Robin Tisdale-Turner, Instructional Coach at Beach H.S. said, "all the different stations represent different families, it could be a senior citizen that is living off of social security monthly and they are having to manage of making sure their medications are paid for, that they eat and other bills are paid for. It could be a family of five."

This was all set up with the purpose of better serving families and students dealing with poverty every single day.

