Burton Fire District responds to 2 wrecks Tuesday morning

The Burton Fire District responded to two back-to-back wrecks Tuesday morning, both involving vehicle rollovers and resulting in minor injuries.

Firefighters responded to the first wreck just after 8:30 a.m. in front of the Enmark gas station on Trask Parkway. Crews arrived at the single-vehicle wreck in which the passenger vehicle had rolled over. Both occupants in the vehicle suffered minor injuries and were not transported. One northbound lane of Trask Parkway was blocked while emergency crews assisted the occupants.

Crews responded to the second wreck, which was reported at the intersection of Parris Island Gateway and Mink Point Boulevard just after 9 a.m. The two-vehicle collision between a Dodge Caravan and passenger vehicle resulted in the passenger vehicle rolling over multiple times. The occupants of the passenger vehicle - a mother and two children, who were all properly restrained - were not injured. The driver of the Caravan fled the scene.

One lane of Parris Island Gateway was blocked for about 45 minutes while crews removed roadway hazards and assisted the family.

In 2016, the Burton Fire District responded to over 290 motor vehicle accidents, with 49 of those occurring on Trask Parkway, and other 49 occurring on Parris Island Gateway. So far in 2017, they've responded to 32 emergency incidents.

