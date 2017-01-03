Chatham County holds 2017 Board of Commissioners Inauguration

The 2017 Inauguration of Chatham County Board of Commissioners was held Tuesday morning.

Nine commissioners - including four new elected officials - are in office. Although a new term is officially underway, there are still some issues that need to be resolved.

Going into this term, Board Chairman Al Scott says Chatham County must recover financially from the impact of Hurricane Matthew. Also, he's rolling out a blueprint that would incorporate all municipalities of Chatham County.

"We've got to make sure all the bills are paid and get that in order. I have a real concern about healthcare, what's going to happen to the Affordable Healthcare Act, its impact on the hospital, and its impact on the citizens of Chatham County," Scott said.

Districts 3, 5, 6, and 8 are among those with newly-elected officials.

