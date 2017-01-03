Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher sworn into office

Chatham County's Sheriff John Wilcher was sworn into office Tuesday morning to begin his first full term.

We caught up with Sheriff Wilcher to talk about his goals going into the New Year, which he's very optimistic about. He says the department is headed in the right direction, with changes and improvements that are already in the works. He's focused on starting his term with two main goals. The first is to make improvements within the department. Thirty new patrol cars are coming in the next few weeks - something he says is greatly needed. He's also pushing the county commission to get pay raises for officers. This is to combat the high turnover rate he's seeing, along with the vacancies they need to fill. Currently, they are down 18 people - which Sheriff Wilcher says is a big improvement from the 72 openings they had last April.

The second goal is to work on getting the department fully accredited. Wilcher wants to bring back the accreditation to the county jail - something the department did away with in 2014. He's also looking to get both the streets and courts accredited as well, which has never been done in his 40-year career with the sheriff's office.

"They give you guidelines to go by to make sure you stay within the guidelines and proper protocol with everything to make sure the inmates are looked after - and also on the street and the court to make sure we do the right things in the court and serve papers properly, the way they're supposed to be served," said Sheriff Wilcher.

They are currently working on rewriting and updating policies to get those accreditations. Wilcher says that's something that hasn't been done in over seven years. There is no word yet on what that timeline will be.

