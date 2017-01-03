SCCPSS falls below state average

The State of Georgia has released the 2016 CCRPI report, which scores all public schools in the state on how well they are preparing students.

Savannah-Chatham County Public School System's overall scores fell below the overall state average for elementary, middle and high schools.

Many schools in the district and across the state did worse than they did last year, and school officials are blaming it on how the state is grading schools from year to year. This is the same grading tool the state uses to identify whether a school is "failing." The six schools that were on the state's failing list last year were also on that list again this year, including DeRenne Middle, Haven Elementary, Hodge Elementary, Mercer Middle, Myers Middle, and Otis Brock Elementary.

School officials say part of the problem with these scores is the fact that the state keeps changing the rating tool. In fact, it changed 19 times last year, which means the scores in 2015 were not graded on the same scale as this year. This year, local educators are pushing lawmakers to establish a grading system that can't be changed for at least three years.

"We would like a consistent format when it comes to state accountability. It would help us to know what the rules are and how the accountability system will work at the beginning of the year, and not have the changes across the year," said Ann Levett, Deputy Superintendent.

