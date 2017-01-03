Bullying Prevention & Awareness Summit held in Savannah

One thing the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is focused on in 2017 is bullying prevention.

A seminar was held for students, faculty, staff, and even community members on Tuesday. The Bullying Prevention & Awareness Summit included information on bullying in the workplace, in the classroom, and on social media.

"It's unacceptable and there are consequences for those actions. For those who find themselves victimized, we say please reach out to staff. Let us know what's going on. Give us the opportunity to document, to investigate and impose the appropriate consequences if necessary," said Dr. Quentina Miller-Fields, Director of Student Affairs, SCCPSS.

Wednesday, students will head back to the classroom after a two-week-long winter break.

