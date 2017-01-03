Blue Heron Trail reopens after Hurricane Matthew

One of Ridgeland's main attractions is now open after being hit by Tropical Storm Bonnie in May and Hurricane Matthew in October.

The Blue Heron Trail is a series of boardwalks that takes you through the wetlands in the area.

Both storms caused flooding, and downed trees blocked those walkways, which resulted in Town Council's vote approving a $10,000 budget to go toward the repairs with the promise of opening the trail back up before the new year.

The trail actually opened up ahead of schedule before Christmas and under budget at around $6,000.

