SC Department of Public Safety awards grants to 3 Lowcountry organizations

Three Lowcountry organizations received some big bucks toward their mission of helping victims of crime.

The grant awarded through the South Carolina Department of Public Safety distributed more than $1 million between the agencies, including Hope Haven of the Lowcountry, CODA and CAPA.

The grant is awarded each year and helps the organizations cover expenses they accrued while helping residents. For example, Citizens Opposed Against Domestic Abuse helped over 600 individuals through the shelter counseling program, transition assistance and case management. Causing the shelter to be full for most of the year.

The director explained how this money helps their services.

"Most of our largest portion of expenses goes towards paying staff salary because we are supplying services directly to victims of a crime of domestic violence. In this case, so our adult and children counseling staff, our case management staff, case advocates, all of the folks that make sure we are able to provide services 365, 24 hours a day,” said CODA Executive Director Kristin Dubrowski.

Organizations like CODA rely heavily on community support. CODA will be hosting its annual “Race For Love” next month.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.