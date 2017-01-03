Savannah Bananas have sold out all reserved seating for 2017 season

The Savannah Bananas are still working toward new records for the upcoming season, coming off that record-setting performance on the field and at the turnstiles in their inaugural season.

The team has already sold out all reserved seating for the 2017 season, even though they've added 44 more reserve box seats.

"We really just saw so many different people coming out, that came to one game, came to two games and then they said how can we come to more! And that was just so exciting so we are trying to give people the easiest experience here. To have more reserved seating was the first notion, but we are just going to try to continually get better and better so that every year someone comes out, it's something different, it's something new and they are having a great experience,” said Banana’s President Jared Orton.

The team set a Coastal Plain League record last year with 91,000 fans in 25 games, which included 18 sellouts of over 4,000 fans.

