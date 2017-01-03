Hampton man charged with murder after shooting on Lanes Loop

A man has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting at a residence on Lanes Loop in Hampton, SC.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers from the Hampton County Sheriff's Office learned the victim, Reginald “Reggie” James, 44, of Estill, had been transported by EMS to Hampton Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

The suspect, Marvin Lamar Singletary, 43, of Hampton, later turned himself into law enforcement. Singletary was arrested and charged with murder on December 31.

Investigators say the shooting incident stemmed from an altercation between Marvin Singletary and his cousin, Reginald James, at a family gathering proceeding a funeral service for another family member.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact the HCSO at 803.914.2200, the HCSO Tip Line at 866.942.1120, or by email at sheriffcrimewatch@hamptoncountysc.org. Callers may remain anonymous.

