Atlanta United to play first competitive match Saturday with preseason friendly in Chattanooga

Atlanta United FC announced that it will play the franchise’s first competitive match, a preseason friendly, on Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. in Chattanooga, TN.

Atlanta will begin its inaugural 2017 preseason at Finley Stadium against Chattanooga FC.

Tickets are available now at ChattanoogaFC.com. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on game day.

Chattanooga FC plays in the National Premier Soccer League, the fourth tier of American soccer. The club was founded in 2009 and is the reigning five-time defending Southeast Conference champions.

The game will be live-streamed on Chattanooga FC's official website, please click here.

Atlanta will play its inaugural game in Major League Soccer on March 5 against the New York Red Bulls at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.