165th Airlift Wing to break ground on new multi-million-dollar facility

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Wednesday at the 165th Airlift Wing in Savannah.

The $8.5 million construction project will provide a brand new state-of-the-art facility for the Georgia Air National Guard, set to be completed in December of 2017. The 24,000 square foot facility will be standard for other C-130 Squadron Operations facilities in the Air National Guard.

The new facility construction follows the completion of a $14 million ramp construction project that finished up in June and covered a 23-acre area at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. It has allowed for increased energy efficiency for the 165th Airlift Wing. The two projects are located next to each other.

The groundbreaking for the new operations facility will begin at 1 p.m. at the 165th Airlift Wing. The public is not invited to attend but we will have all the developments for you on The News.

