Newly-elected Beaufort County council members sworn into office

BEAUFORT CO., SC (WTOC) -

Re-elected and newly-elected members of Beaufort County council were sworn in on Tuesday.

County council member-elect Michael Covert, representing District Seven, and York Glover, Sr., representing District Three, took their oaths of office for the first time.

District One council member Gerald Dawson and District Five council member Brian Flewelling reaffirmed their oaths.

