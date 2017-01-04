Jekyll Island treasure hunt underway

A treasure hunt is now underway on Jekyll Island.

Artists from across the country are handpicked to create one-of-a-kind glass floats for the event.

The floats are part of a hide-and-seek style game played on the island every day throughout January and February. Each day, volunteers hide two to five floats around the island for lucky guests to find and keep.

A map highlighting the best hunting areas has been created to help first-time treasure hunters. To view the map and for additional information, click here.

