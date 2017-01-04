Walthourville Fire Department seeks volunteers - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

The Walthourville Fire Department is actively searching for volunteers.

A fire official says they rely on volunteers for night response. Right now, the department is down 10 people and will be doing interviews soon.

If you are interested, stop by Walthourville City Hall and ask for a fire volunteer package. You must live in Walthourville or Hinesville to apply. 

