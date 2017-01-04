Annual Girl Scout Cookie sales underway

Do you have a favorite Girl Scout Cookie you crave all year long? It's that time of year to satisfy those cravings.

Annual Girl Scout Cookie Sales kicked off on Jan. 1. This year, they're celebrating 100 years of Girl Scouts selling cookies by introducing new Girl Scout S’mores cookies, joining the legendary classics like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites/Samoas,

The new Girl Scout S’mores cookies will be carried in select markets during the 2017 cookie season.

Important 2017 Cookie Dates are as follows:

Sunday, Jan. 1 - In-person cookie sales begin

Jan. 26-Feb. 3 - Cookie delivery

Feb. 3 - Booth sales begin

March 25 - Booth sales end

National Cookie Weekend - Feb. 24-26

The money the scouts earn from cookie sales goes towards educational and community projects.

To learn all about the cookies that are being offered this year, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.