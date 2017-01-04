Southern states bracing for potential of snow, sleet, ice

A Chatham County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested and terminated from his job for having inappropriate sexual contact with an inmate.More >>
A Chatham County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested and terminated from his job for having inappropriate sexual contact with an inmate.More >>
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.More >>
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.More >>
The Telfair Academy of Arts and Sciences exterior restoration project has introduced the new Aristotle and Alexander Von Humboldt busts in the Telfair Museum.More >>
The Telfair Academy of Arts and Sciences exterior restoration project has introduced the new Aristotle and Alexander Von Humboldt busts in the Telfair Museum.More >>
US hiring slowed sharply with just 98,000 new jobs; unemployment rate fell to 4.5 percent.More >>
US hiring slowed sharply with just 98,000 new jobs; unemployment rate fell to 4.5 percent.More >>
The Evans County Sheriff's Office says a man wanted for kidnapping, theft by taking and two counts of felony terroristic threats has been captured.More >>
The Evans County Sheriff's Office says a man wanted for kidnapping, theft by taking and two counts of felony terroristic threats has been captured.More >>