Top-5 Ways to Interact at The Pulse Festival

PULSE! IS COMING. HERE ARE OUR TOP 5 PICKS OF COOL WAYS YOU’LL BE ABLE TO INTERACT AT THE FESTIVAL

SPEAK DINOSAUR: Courtney Brown and Sharif Razzaque’s RAWR! A Study in Sonic Skulls features sculptures of Hadrosaur skulls created from 3D models obtained through Computed Topology (CT) scans. You can give voice to the dinosaur by blowing into a mouthpiece, exciting a larynx mechanism, and resonating the sound through the Hadrosaur’s full-scale nasal cavities and skull. This action allows an embodied glimpse into an ancient past.

BIG SCREEN GAMING: Bring the kids for a weekend treat; bring yourself to relive your gaming days with a variety of classic and new indie video games.

PLAY IN THE ARTCADE: If big-screen gaming isn’t enough for you, the PULSE Artcade is open until March 26 and features award-winning games created by noted artists and local students.

CHIPTUNE NIGHT CONCERT: You didn’t think your Gameboy could make music like this. Join Chiptunes and special guests Matt Akers and Little Paw for an exciting concert that’ll leave you nostalgic and digging through boxes in the attic to find your Gameboy.

FOR THE KIDS: Take a workshop in dance, branding, and video game creation. By the way, workshops are free with your $15 PULSE pass!

PULSE! takes place at the Jepson Center January 11-15, 2017. This year’s festival marks the 11th year of innovative and amazing technology-based art in Savannah. PULSE! lets you become part of the art with interactive exhibitions, artist talks, performances, and more. Daytime admission to PULSE! is free and open to the public.

Purchase a PULSE! Pass for exclusive access to all evening lectures and performances. PULSE! Passes can be reserved online. Members free / non-members $15. Click here to reserve your PULSE Pass

Passes available for pickup at the Jepson Center beginning January 6 through the end of the festival.