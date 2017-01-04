Top-5 Ways to Interact at The Pulse Festival

PULSE! IS COMING. HERE ARE OUR TOP 5 PICKS OF COOL WAYS YOU’LL BE ABLE TO INTERACT AT THE FESTIVAL
PULSE! takes place at the Jepson Center January 11-15, 2017. This year’s festival marks the 11th year of innovative and amazing technology-based art in Savannah. PULSE! lets you become part of the art with interactive exhibitions, artist talks, performances, and more. Daytime admission to PULSE! is free and open to the public.
Purchase a PULSE! Pass for exclusive access to all evening lectures and performances. PULSE! Passes can be reserved online. Members free / non-members $15. Click here to reserve your PULSE Pass
Passes available for pickup at the Jepson Center beginning January 6 through the end of the festival.
