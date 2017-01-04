2 injured in morning crash on I-16 EB in Bulloch County

If you typically see flooding in your neighborhood, it could be even more severe this week due to heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Colin. Tidal flooding is possible Monday night at high tide on Highway 80, which could impact your travel options. If we do see this flooding, no one will be able to travel in or out of Tybee Island will not be able to travel along 80. Police will turn you around until the road has completely cleared. The effe...

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Georgia Route 25 is closing on Sunday, June 19, for emergency repairs of the historic Savannah River Houlihan Bridge, the only operational turnstile trestle bridge in the state.

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning that happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 16 near mile marker 120 in Bulloch County.

At approximately 6:30 a.m., the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Department and Georgia State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle wreck. Officials say an SUV went off the road and over-corrected their turn, slamming into the driver's side of a semi-truck.

One person was ejected from the SUV and was airlifted to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah with unknown injuries. A second passenger was driven to an unknown hospital. The driver of the semi was not injured.

I-16 eastbound was blocked for more than an hour as crews cleared the scene. All lanes are now back open to traffic.

