2 injured in morning crash on I-16 EB in Bulloch County

BULLOCH CO., GA (WTOC) -

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning that happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 16 near mile marker 120 in Bulloch County.

At approximately 6:30 a.m., the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Department and Georgia State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle wreck. Officials say an SUV went off the road and over-corrected their turn, slamming into the driver's side of a semi-truck.

One person was ejected from the SUV and was airlifted to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah with unknown injuries. A second passenger was driven to an unknown hospital. The driver of the semi was not injured.

I-16 eastbound was blocked for more than an hour as crews cleared the scene. All lanes are now back open to traffic.

