Man accused of killing son in hot car appeals conviction

South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.More >>
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.More >>
A large portion of Highway 80 will be getting a makeover this summer as Georgia Department of Transportation workers will be repaving the roadway.More >>
A large portion of Highway 80 will be getting a makeover this summer as Georgia Department of Transportation workers will be repaving the roadway.More >>
In the next 30 days, we should have a clearer picture of what the consolidation of Georgia Southern and Armstrong universities will look like.More >>
In the next 30 days, we should have a clearer picture of what the consolidation of Georgia Southern and Armstrong universities will look like.More >>
US hiring slowed sharply with just 98,000 new jobs; unemployment rate fell to 4.5 percent.More >>
US hiring slowed sharply with just 98,000 new jobs; unemployment rate fell to 4.5 percent.More >>
AAA teamed up with students at Islands High School on Friday to make sure students know the dangers of driving drunk headed to prom.More >>
AAA teamed up with students at Islands High School on Friday to make sure students know the dangers of driving drunk headed to prom.More >>