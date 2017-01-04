Mayor Eddie DeLoach outlines 2017 priorities for Savannah

Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach took some time on Wednesday to speak with us at WTOC to outline his priorities for the City of Savannah going forward in 2017.

Mayor DeLoach is jumping into the year with a familiar topic at the top of his list: crime. Especially since we ended the year with almost the same number of homicides as the year before.

The mayor says the city will continue to work closely with Savannah Metro to make sure they have the resources they need to combat crime. He says currently, the department is fully staffed, but they are expecting more turnover this year. However, the city was recently awarded a state and a federal grant that will allow the department to add 18 additional officers. Deloach says since the department was able to really boost their numbers back in the summer, he's been really pleased with the results in regards to crime.

That's in addition to dealing with thousands of blighted homes across the city and workforce development, which includes helping failing schools in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.

So how do the city's priorities match up with others in the community?

We've discovered the two are in sync on some issues. While not everyone came up with the exact same list, the one that everyone agreed: crime. But Mayor DeLoach says where there is crime, there are blight and education issues.

"Crime. I'm not too happy with that,” said Savannah resident Diana Roberts.

"Every night I'm grateful to make it back to my car,” said Savannah resident Jason Brown.

Most folks in Savannah continue to hold onto hope that crime in the city will eventually turn around and improve. We ended 2016 with almost the same number of homicides as 2015, which is why the mayor says crime remains his number one priority.

“Each individual that was killed is a mark against the city,” said Mayor DeLoach.

He says crime numbers actually started to improve towards the end of the year after the police department really boosted the number of officers.

But one of the issues that contributes to crime is all of the blight. Which is why it's number two on the mayor’s list.

"The root of the problem is the drugs coming in,” said Savannah resident Thomas Daniels.

"People doing crimes, they are probably in those houses,” said Juanita Brown.

Mayor DeLoach said, "People are just watching these homes fall down by them. That's not fair to those people, to that neighborhood, to the city of Savannah and to the tax payers who are losing money."

The mayor says there are thousands of homes like this throughout the city but a stipulation in Georgia's eminent domain law requires the city to hold onto a property for 20 years before making any kind of improvements. Right now, the city is pushing state lawmakers to get this law changed.

Lastly, the mayor wants to improve Savannah's workforce development. Starting with six failing schools in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.

"It's not their fault where they are. We are responsible for those children,” said Mayor DeLoach.

Most of the issues at these failing schools are directly related to poverty-stricken communities and the mayor says the city plans to take an active role in helping the school system in any way possible.

"We need to agree this is not what we are, this is not who we are,” he said.

Mayor DelLach says all of these priorities will remain at the top of his list as long as there is work to be done. A comforting reality for many concerned residents in Savannah.

"I feel good about living in Savannah but I still think we can go a step further,” said Brown.

