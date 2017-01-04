Man jailed without bond on child molestation charges in Statesboro

The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on child molestation charges.

Over the past few days, investigators have been conducting interviews and obtaining further evidence regarding allegations against Harvey Wayne Johnson of child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, exploitation of a child, and eavesdropping.

The sheriff is expressing to the community the fact that the sheriff's office will be diligent and thorough in protecting and preserving the peace in Bulloch County, but especially when children are at stake.

The investigation is ongoing with more criminal charges to follow. Therefore, further information will come at a later date.

Johnson is being held at the Bulloch County Jail with no bond at this time.

Anyone having information regarding this case is asked to contact Investigator John Quattlebaum at 912.764.1785.

