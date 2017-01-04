Investigators looking for Bluffton Home Depot attempted shoplifter

Investigators in Beaufort County are looking for a man who attempted to steal a cart full of items from the Home Depot in Gateway Village, the night of Dec. 29 around 8:45.

Officials say the emergency exit alarms were activated, and an employee saw an unknown white male walking towards her with the cart. When she asked if he needed assistance, he continued walking towards the exit, eventually leaving the cart and items at the entrance.

Investigators say the employee followed the suspect outside and watched as he entered a black sedan. He revved up the engine and the employee turned to see the vehicle heading in her direction, causing her to jump out of its path.

If you have any information about this individual, please contact Sgt. Seifert at 843.255.3414. You may also call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.