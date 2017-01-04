Members of local Red Cross chapter to assist relief efforts in Albany

The local chapter of the American Red Cross is sending three volunteers to those affected by the recent tornado in Albany.

The three of them are in the Albany area Wednesday night and will spend the next week or so helping the victims of the storms.

We caught up with two of the volunteers before they left Wednesday, who say they are excited to get to Albany and get to work.

"Serving others. Doing whatever it takes to meet their needs. Being there for them. As a representative of the American Red Cross, just doing what I've been trained to do,” said volunteer Larry Lester.

"Money that they donate does pay off for these people. Without them, we could not do what we do,” said volunteer Robert Brown.

If you'd like to donate to the American Red Cross, please click here.

