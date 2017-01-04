Bluffton awarded $200K grant from EPA for May River project

Bluffton is getting help from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to protect the water quality of May River.

This $200,000 Clean Water Act grant will go towards stormwater treatment and management. This will help control the amount of pollution going into the river.

Mayor Pro Tempore and local fisherman Larry Toomer says Bluffton Town Council is committed to making sure the river remains healthy, especially after the damage and debris they saw from Hurricane Matthew.

"Well, it is Bluffton. You know, the river is our blood. We get our food from there. We play there. We enjoy the time there. And it's just the most important thing to the people of the town of Bluffton, is the quality of the river,” said Mayor Pro-tem and May River Watershed Vice-Chair Larry Toomer.

This is Bluffton's third grant from the EPA and marks over $1 million of federal aid going towards the health of the May River.

They are awarded by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the first of which was given to Bluffton in 2009.

