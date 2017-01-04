SC state, local leaders talk 2017 priorities at General Assembly

South Carolina state officials, as well as county government, expressed their concerns, oppositions, and suggestions going into the 2017 General Assembly.

WTOC sat through the session to hear the top priorities that were brought to the forefront. Two of the main agenda items were education and workforce development, which includes the coming USCB campus on Hilton Head, as well as Bill 388 and how it pertains to property tax and raising funding for education.

As far as workforce development, it’s been a big issue over on Hilton Head while town officials work on ways to retain their workforce while offering affordable housing. Representative Jeff Bradley who represents Hilton Head as well as Daufuskie Island, expressed the importance of USCB fulfilling this mission. He said the campus will play into the demand for workers in southern Beaufort County, which ties into the hospitality industry, and the campus will put those students in a position to obtain an education and then get a job locally to help stimulate the economy. Representative Bradley went into detail about some other items on his agenda for general assembly next week.

"We are in need of state assistance to help recoup some of the costs associated with Hurricane Matthew recovery, and I think that’s going to be the biggest thing that we can do here on a local level. We also are interested in continuing to build out our connection with our parks and recreation in an effort to improve the Gullah Geechee corridor work that we’ve done," Representative Bradley said.

With that Gullah Geechee corridor, so far, legislation has been able to get Mitchelville some funding this year, and when it comes to USCB, the site has already been cleared.

