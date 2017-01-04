Legislation pushing for Hunting Island funding

Hunting Island is the only state park in South Carolina that hasn't reopened, and now, local and state officials are working to generate funding to reopen the area attraction.

It's one of the priorities on the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 legislative agenda. The chamber identified seven main items they will be focusing on this year, ranging from roads and infrastructure to support of our military bases.

It’s is also looking to push economic development, which comes on the back of the development of the Jasper Ocean Terminal as well as the current bidding on the port of Port Royal.

Another area the chamber is looking to enhance is tourism, which is the number one industry for the state of South Carolina, and Beaufort contributes $1.2 dollars to that industry yearly - a lot of which is generated by Hunting Island State Park.

“There are so many visitors that come to Hunting Island State Park, the admission fees and camping fees are generated as a donor to the rest of the state park system. It financially contributes to the other state parks, so they can be sufficient and be what they are today," said Blakely Williams, Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Hunting Island is the number one visited state park in South Carolina. In 2015, legislation allocated funds for the renourishment of the beach, which officials say is still in place while they work on funding for hurricane repairs.

