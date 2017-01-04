South Georgia farmers say 2016 bad year for cotton crop

South Georgia farmers continue to feel the impact Hurricane Matthew had on crops, and they aren't alone.

The storm winds devastated acres and acres of cotton in the fields. That loss hits farmers as well as businesses that rely on farmers.

If the cotton crop in Candler County right now was a fish, most fishermen and others would throw it back in the pond. Hurricanes Hermine and Matthew teamed up to hit the crop, and those who depend on it. Ronny Flynt and his crew bail the cotton brought to Candler Gin. He says this may go down as the year that "could have been".

It started off all right, and then about June, it got dry and the cotton wasn't what it could have been. Flynt says the rain from Hermine, and especially Matthew, helped, but the storm winds did their damage.

"It just blew acres and acres of cotton on the ground. Once that happens, there's not much you can do after that," Flynt said.

He says they've ginned a little more than half what they normally see in a season.

"Quantity is what's terrible. If we'd had everything picked and could have ginned with two shifts, we would have ginned everything we had in nine days," he said.

Ronny says any place in town that does business with farmers will feel the impact of this smaller crop. All they can do is ride out this crop and hope the next one gets better.

