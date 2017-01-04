Groundbreaking held for new Squadron Operation Building

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for an $8.5 million construction project, the future home of the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard's new Squadron Operation Building.

It's replacing the old one, built in the 1950's. The state of the art 24,000 square foot facility will now be the standard for all other C-130 Squadron Operation facilities in the Air National Guard.

"It just means that our airmen are going to be able to come to work in a professional building worthy of their effort,” said Georgia National Guard Adjutant General BG Joe Jarrard.

"At one point, one of the program managers at the National Guard Bureau said it was the worst operations facility in the Air National Guard,” said 165th Airlift Wing Commander Col. Speedy Gomez.

The unit also unveiled a recently completed $14 million ramp project on a 23-acre plot at the Savannah Airport.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.