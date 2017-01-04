May River Streetscape Project underway

Bluffton is taking on a major streetscape project to start the new year. Wednesday, crews were prepping May River Road for construction.

This is the second and final phase of the May River Road Streetscape project. It starts on Pin Oak Street, which is where the first phase of the project had stopped. Now town leaders say this is finally going to tie the whole Old Town Bluffton area together.

The 2,800-foot project runs from Pin Oak Street to Jennifer Court. It will bring improvements to the road, including widening a portion of it, along with installing curbs and improved gutter systems.

There will also be about 30 new parking spaces created along the street. Something town leaders have been working towards to combat growing concerns over the lack of available parking in the busy area.

There will also be 6-foot sidewalks on both sides of the street and 78 new streetlights added. Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka says the $2 million project comes from the Old Town Master Plan the town adopted 11 years ago.

This set the vision for the downtown area, aligning their goal to promote business, neighborhoods and tourism while preserving the historic district.

"The mission is: what do we do to create a place for all of Bluffton. Where is that gathering place, and a place you can come meet your friends and walk and shop and create new businesses? We're going to be moving dirt. It will be exciting to see,” said Mayor Sulka.

Construction areas are being set up with traffic control devices and safety equipment starting on Wednesday. It's a 200-day time period from when construction starts to finish the entire project, so right now they are looking to have everything completed by the end of July.

