Bloomingdale possible new home for Coastal Empire Fair

The Coastal Empire Fair will not be taking place at Ottawa Farms in Bloomingdale this year.

The future home of the Coastal Empire Fair is still up in the air, but it looks like officials are one step closer to finding a solution.

City council members in Bloomingdale are looking for your input Thursday night on whether or not having the fair there is a good idea. Officials with the Exchange Club of Savannah who over the fair say they have different options, but they are definitely considering a very popular destination in Bloomingdale.

"Obviously, we're looking for a new location. There are several that we've looked and are considering - Bloomingdale being one of them, said Chris Hafer, Exchange Club of Savannah.

Hafer says it takes advanced planning, but with the fair being here before we know, it they're trying to make a decision before the end of the month - and Ottawa Farms - known for its strawberry festival - is an option on the table.

"It's a place known for good wholesome family entertainment," said Mayor Ben Rozier, City of Bloomingdale.

Mayor Rozier thinks this move will be great for the city - with revenue from an influx of people in the city and the agricultural aspect of it fitting right in at Ottawa Farms.

Rozier posted about the move on Facebook, saying, "I got about 70 percent positive feedback and 30 percent negative."

Comments he received talk about the traffic on the two-lane state highway as well as shootings and security, but Mayor Rozier has already reached out to Sheriff Wilcher.

"Asked him if we could count on them for backup security, and he said of course, you know we'd be able to work with them," the mayor said.

The Exchange Club will also gate the area and use metal detectors at the entrance.

They're set to make a decision on Jan. 17.

Bloomingdale City Council members will meet Thursday evening, and they want your input. They want to know if you think it's a good option or not. The final decision will not be made at that time, though.

The Savannah Exchange Club also wants you to know this has much more to do than just the fair. It also affects the Future Farmers of America, the 4H Club, and where the Exchange Club's permanent home will be.

