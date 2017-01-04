Good News: Girl Scout cookies on sale now

It's bad news if you've started a New Year's diet - but good news for the community.

Pre-sales are underway for Girl Scout cookies - and there's a new one in town. Along with the usual scrumptious delights, a S'mores cookie will be making its debut. This is the 100th anniversary of the Girl Scout cookie sale, which started right here in Savannah, and much of the proceeds stay right here.

"I think people might be surprised to know that when Girl Scouts are out selling cookies, they oftentimes will use the money they raise selling cookies to give back to the community, so they might do something for a local animal shelter or domestic violence shelter. They use those proceeds that they get, to give back," said Sue Else, CEO, Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia.

While pre-sales are now underway online, booth sales won't start until February - and once they are gone - they're gone.

