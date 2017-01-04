Lane closures scheduled for Thursday, Friday on SR 21 near I-95 in Port Wentworth

The Georgia Department of Transportation has scheduled lane closures on Thursday and Friday on State Route 21 and the I-95 northbound off ramp at Exit 109 in Port Wentworth.

On Thursday, Jan. 5, northbound on SR 21 between Hendley Road and I-95 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Friday, Jan. 6, southbound on SR 21 between Highway 30 and I-95 and the I-95 northbound off-ramp will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lane closures will be utilized for installation of signal poles and traffic loops.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route, if possible. Major delays could occur in this work zone.

All work is weather permitting.

