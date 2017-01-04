Savannah Kmart on Montgomery Cross Road to close

We're learning one Savannah location is part of Sears Holdings' long list of store closures.

Kmart on Montgomery Cross Road will be no more come spring. The retailer, closing a total of 150 Sears and Kmart stores to help stem losses from falling sales.

These ones specifically, according to the company, have struggled with their financial performance.

Sears Holdings' says eligible associates of the Savannah store will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at other stores.

