Police investigating armed robbery at Dollar General on Skidaway Rd.

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Dollar General on Skidaway Road was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday night.

According to Savannah-Chatham Metro Police, a man with a handgun wearing a red hoodie, khaki pants and red gym shoes, walked in and demanded cash.

No word on any injuries.

