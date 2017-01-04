Police investigating armed robbery at Dollar General on Skidaway Rd.

The Dollar General on Skidaway Road was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday night.
According to Savannah-Chatham Metro Police, a man with a handgun wearing a red hoodie, khaki pants and red gym shoes, walked in and demanded cash.
No word on any injuries.
