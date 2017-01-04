Armstrong Moves Up Tip Off On Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Armstrong State University's upcoming Peach Belt Conference basketball doubleheader on Friday, January 6th, against the University of North Georgia has been moved to a 1:30 p.m. / 3:30 p.m. start time.

Originally scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., the game times have been moved due to the anticipated winter storm expected to hit the state of Georgia on Friday and Saturday, resulting in travel concerns for the Nighthawks to return home to Dahlonega following the games.

You can follow along with the games via armstrongpirates.com. The Pirates are in action on Wednesday evening in their first games against Young Harris, with the women's game at 5:30 p.m. and the men's game at 7:30 p.m.

(From Armstrong State University Reports)