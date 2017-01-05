SCMPD investigates shooting on West Street

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that seriously injured one man just after midnight.

Officials say at approximately 12:32 a.m. Thursday, Metro officers responded to the intersection of West Street and Walter Simmons Court where they found 18-year-old Frederick Washington suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Washington was transported to Memorial University Medical Center in critical condition.

Detectives say they do not believe this incident to be random.

Anyone with any additional information on this case is asked to contact detectives on the SCMPD tip line at (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

