Fire breaks out at Port City Logistics on Jimmy Deloach Pkwy

Port Wentworth Police along with Port Wentworth Fire responded to the scene of a commercial fire on the 200 block of Jimmy Deloach Parkway early Thursday morning.

The call went out on a structure fire at Port City Logistics around 2:30 a.m. According to police officials, the fire was located inside the facility and was contained to several stacks of paper.

No injuries were reported and fire officials remain on scene to monitor hot spots.

There is no visible damage to the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

