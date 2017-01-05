Public input needed on possible Coastal Empire Fair move to Bloomingdale

Last year's Coastal Empire Fair was the final year for the fair to be held at the Fairgrounds off Meding Street in Savannah after the land was sold. (Source: WTOC)

Could the Coastal Empire Fair be moving to Bloomingdale? That decision is up for consideration right now, and the public’s input on the move is requested.

A public hearing will be held Thursday to talk more on the issue.



One idea being tossed around is to have the Coastal Empire Fair at Ottawa Farms. The Exchange Club has approached the owner of the property, best known for hosting the strawberry festival and corn maze, about the possibility of the fair being held there.



The mayor of Bloomingdale has acknowledged that Ottawa Farms is a place for wholesome family entertainment, and is ultimately in favor of moving the Coastal Empire Fair to that location.

The fair does require a large amount of space and even agricultural aspects have to be taken into account because of the livestock that takes part in the event.

The mayor says he is concerned about a possible traffic issue because so many people would be coming into town along Highway 80, but he believes the fair being held there would be good for business.

Also, security is even more of a concern after the shooting of seven people at the fair in 2012.

WTOC spoke to the mayor more on the efforts to keep everyone safe if the fair is moved there.

"I spoke with the sheriff the night I was approached by the fair people, and asked him if we could have security, and he said of course. We are willing to work with them. Sheriff Wilcher has been nothing but understanding and forthcoming with help," said Mayor Ben Rozier, City of Bloomingdale.



The Exchange Club says they do plan to use metal detectors and gates at the entrance.

Public feedback is needed on whether to bring the Coastal Empire Fair to Bloomingdale. There will be a public hearing open to everyone at Bloomingdale City Hall Thursday evening at 7 p.m. A decision on all of this should be made by council on Jan. 17.

