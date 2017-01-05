Suspects captured, charged after overnight manhunt in Montgomery County

Authorities say two suspects have been captured after being on the run for hours overnight following a traffic stop in Montgomery County.

Sheriff Doug Maybin says a deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation around 9 p.m. A license check showed one of three individuals in the vehicle were wanted in South Carolina for armed robbery and kidnapping.

During the traffic stop, the vehicle took off and a chase ensued for about two miles before the car eventually stalled. Two males then jumped out and fled on foot. A female passenger remained in the vehicle and surrendered.

Authorities continued to search all night into the morning hours Thursday for the two male suspects who fled. Sheriff Maybin said both suspects were captured around 8 a.m. Thursday morning at Big Al's convenience store in Montgomery County. They have been identified as 20-year-old Tyreek Raekwon Bacon of Aiken, SC, and 21-year-old Michael Donavan Mitchell, also of Aiken, SC.

Bacon is charged with one count of possession of firearm by convicted felon and one count of obstruction of LEO. Mitchell is charged with one count of driving while license suspended, one count of fleeing/attempt to elude LEO, one count of obstruction/hindering LEO and tag light requirement.

