Wreck cleared on Hwy 144 near Timber Trail in Richmond Hill - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Wreck cleared on Hwy 144 near Timber Trail in Richmond Hill

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) -

The Richmond Hill Police Department says traffic is back to normal on Hwy 144 just east of Timber Trail in Richmond Hill after a serious crash Thursday morning.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m., blocking traffic for about three hours. At least one person had to be extricated from their vehicle and flown to an area hospital. The extent of the injuries involved is not currently known.

From RHPD on Facebook:

The wreck was cleared around 10:30 a.m. and all of Hwy 144 is back open.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly