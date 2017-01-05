Wreck cleared on Hwy 144 near Timber Trail in Richmond Hill

If you typically see flooding in your neighborhood, it could be even more severe this week due to heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Colin. Tidal flooding is possible Monday night at high tide on Highway 80, which could impact your travel options. If we do see this flooding, no one will be able to travel in or out of Tybee Island will not be able to travel along 80. Police will turn you around until the road has completely cleared. The effe...

Georgia Route 25 is closing on Sunday, June 19, for emergency repairs of the historic Savannah River Houlihan Bridge, the only operational turnstile trestle bridge in the state.

The Richmond Hill Police Department says traffic is back to normal on Hwy 144 just east of Timber Trail in Richmond Hill after a serious crash Thursday morning.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m., blocking traffic for about three hours. At least one person had to be extricated from their vehicle and flown to an area hospital. The extent of the injuries involved is not currently known.

From RHPD on Facebook:

The wreck was cleared around 10:30 a.m. and all of Hwy 144 is back open.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

