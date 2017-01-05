Wayne County Sheriff's Office locates missing man - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Wayne County Sheriff's Office locates missing man

(Source: WCSO) (Source: WCSO)
WAYNE CO., GA (WTOC) -

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office has located a 24-year-old man. 

Officials say 24-year-old Jacob Logan is in jail in Tattnall County. He had last been seen on Jan 3 at 323 Commonway in Jesup. He was traveling to his grandmother's house in Terrytown, GA. 

