Good News Editorial: 1/5/2017

It’s a new year and we’re already off and running with plenty of good news to share.

As we enter 2017, the cleanup from Hurricane Matthew continues. Thanks to a group of volunteers from Statesboro, the task is being made a bit easier for some. The group, Mormon Helping Hands, is from the Church of Latter Day Saints in Statesboro and they continue to help clean up the yards of people who can’t do the work themselves. They’ve been out every weekend for the past three months helping put homes and lives back together.

This holiday season was great for hundreds of kids in our area thanks to you. Our WTOC Toy Drive to benefit the Marine’s Toys for Tots was a huge success because of your generosity. You filled barrel after barrel with new toys so everyone could wake up to something special on Christmas morning.

And finally, we have some good news this week that could end up being bad news if you started a New Year's diet.

Girl Scout Cookie sales are underway - and there's a new one to try this year. Along with the usual scrumptious delights, a S'mores cookie will be making its debut. As a parent of a scout, I got to sample one and they are good. This is the 100th anniversary of the Girl Scout cookie sale, which started right here in Savannah.

From all of us here at WTOC, we wish all of you a very happy New Year and here’s hoping that all of your news this year is Good News.

