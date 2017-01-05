Good News Editorial: 1/5/2017

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department responded to a fatal wreck involving a motorcycle struck by an SUV on Ogeechee Road near Southwest Middle School around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.More >>
An Atlanta dad and a Savannah alderman are on the same mission targeting gun violence and accidental shootings without even knowing it.More >>
The Georgia Ports Authority director responded to the jump in the Savannah Harbor Deepening Project cost.More >>
The Savannah community has lost a giant. Joe Murray Rivers died Wednesday.More >>
