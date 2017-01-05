Wreck, fuel spill closes Abercorn St at Rio Rd for hours

Savannah Fire responded to an accident and fuel spill involving a tractor-trailer and a dump truck at the intersection of Abercorn Street and Rio Road Thursday afternoon.

The portion of 204 was closed for hours after the crash happened near the Savannah Mall and had traffic backed up for miles. A dump truck slammed into an 18-wheeler hauling beer.

It took even longer for crews to get the road clear because there was a small fuel spill and the dump truck rolled onto its side and tossed dirt all over the roadway.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

